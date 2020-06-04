Watch: Emotional Short Film 'The Five Minutes' from Shange Zhang

"I will really change this time, Luli." It's always important to make the most of the time we have while we're still alive on this planet. We often learn this lesson the hard way. The Five Minutes is a short film made by filmmaker Shange Zhang, a student at USC's School of Cinematic Arts in L.A. It's an impressive film with a cool concept - there is a phone booth that can be used to call someone who has suddenly died and speak to them before their death for only five minutes. A businessman in mourning uses the special phone booth to have a final talk with his departed wife. But as he tries desperately to connect with her emotionally and remind her of his love, he discovers what he has to say reveals more about himself than about her. So sad. Starring Zhan Wang as Yu Cheng, with Eon Song and Demi Ke. This short is very heavy and very emotional, but it is all handled with such delicate care. It's not uplifting, but it is still a powerful short film.

Thanks to Omeleto for debuting this short. Description from YouTube: "Yucheng is leaving for a business trip, always preoccupied and not quite there when he's at home, and always leaving home. His wife Luli takes her life just before he departs, leaving him bewildered and devastated. At the morgue, he gets to use a special telephone booth to call back in time and talk to Luli. He gets to talk to her for five minutes but he cannot explicitly prevent her death. So he decides to call her right before she commits her final irrevocable act, in hopes that she will somehow change her mind." The Five Minutes is directed by the up-and-coming filmmaker Shange Zhang - this was made while he was a student at USC Cinematic Arts. The screenplay is written by Nichole DeLaura. Produced by Xiaoyuan Xiao and Shange Zhang. With cinematography by Emre Okten, and music by Ling Lu. For more info, visit the YouTube page. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?