Watch: Entertaining 'TS: Terminators' Fan-Made T-800 Mashup Short

Uh oh! What if all the Terminators got mixed up and were sent back in time and started hunting each other? That's the concept for this short film / fan mashup titled TS: TERMINATORS. Made by French filmmaker Fabrice Mathieu, he combines footage from all of the Terminator movies to create a brand new short about T-800s targeting each other. His "tribute to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Terminator." It is impressive, the footage all syncs up and works together in just the right way to make this entertaining and thrilling to watch. It's cool that someone can take all kinds of existing footage and mash it up in a creative way to make something new, a great example of how editing matters so much making movies. Fire it up below and enjoy.

Thanks to Fabrice for the tip on this. Original description from Vimeo: "Several T-800 are sent back in time by Skynet. But their mission is scrambled by John Connor… And now they are all targeting each other! Tribute to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Terminator." TS: Terminators is a short film edited and directed by French filmmaker Fabrice Mathieu - follow him @MathieuFabrice for more updates, or visit his Vimeo page to see more of his work. The film features footage and music (by Marco Beltrami, Danny Elfman, Brad Fiedel) from all of the other Terminator movies (except for last year's Dark Fate), as well as tons of other movies starring Schwarzenegger. For more info on this, visit Vimeo. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?