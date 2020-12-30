Watch: Excellent Dutch Short Film 'Yulia & Juliet' About Tragic Love

"Don't act all poetic." An excellent, intimate short film to feature just before 2020 ends. Yulia & Juliet is an 11-minute short film made by Dutch filmmaker Zara Dwinger. This originally premiered in 2018 and won tons of awards at festivals, now it's finally online to watch. Yulia and Juliet, both 16, are locked up in a juvenile detention centre. Despite their circumstances… they feel like they can take on anything together. They’re in love with each other. Nothing can hurt them when they’re together. But then Juliet is released. This short film is inspired by, of course, Shakespeare's most famous love story. Starring Sara Luna Zoric as Yulia and Dylan Jongejans as Juliet. This is one of those shorts that proves how incredibly talented the filmmaker is, right down to the shot at the end of them looking at each other through windows. Perfection.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this one. Brief description from Vimeo: "A short film about tragic love, confinement & pink hair - loosely based on Shakespeare's most famous love story." Yulia & Juliet is directed by Dutch filmmaker Zara Dwinger - you can see more of her work on Vimeo or visit her official website or follow her on IG @zaragina. The screenplay is written by Jolein Laarman. It's produced by Erik Glijnis and Leontine Petit. Featuring cinematography by Douwe Hennink, and music composed by Ella van der Woude & Juho Nurmela. Developed by Kapitein Kort - an Amsterdam based short film agency. This first premiered in 2018 at the Nederlands Film Festival, and also played in Berlinale Generation 14+ last year. For more info on the short, head to Vimeo or Kapitein Kort's site. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?