Watch: Experimental Animated Short Film 'Lupus' About Stray Dogs

"Wolfs are cunning and hunt in packs, always on the lookout for an easy prey." This is another exceptional example of how animation opens the door for so much creativity and ingenuity. Lupus is a short film made by Colombian director Carlos Gómez Salamanca, an experimental animator / filmmaker with his second short film. This one was produced and made in France, despite taking place in Colombia. The short tells the true story of a watchman attacked by a pack of over 20 stray dogs wandering the outskirts of Bogotá. Carlos explains: "The whole Lupus project was structured from this news [story], trying to show a broad context about the expansion of the city and the sad condition of stray dogs." Worth a watch to see a film this unique.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Original description via YouTube: "This film is based on real events. In December 2011, a watchman was attacked by a pack of more than 20 stray dogs wandering in a poor neighbourhood on the outskirts of Bogotá." Lupus is written and directed by Colombian filmmaker Carlos Alberto Gómez Salamanca (aka just Carlos Gómez Salamanca) - his second short film following Carne. You can read more about him on Nocroma's website. The film premiered in France in 2016, and was also made in France. Produced by Edwina Liard and Nidia Santiago. With music by Carlos Arturo Ramirez & Pierre Oberkampf.