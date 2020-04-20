Watch: Extraordinary Space Mystery Sci-Fi Short Film 'The Beacon'

"I've never seen it on any of the charts." This short film is a must watch for sci-fi geeks! The Beacon is a stunning, exciting space travel short film made by filmmaker Chris Staehler, who also works in the VFX / previz industry in additional to directing. When Kara Verne goes missing on an interstellar shipping run, her husband Mark sets off to the far reaches of the Milky Way Galaxy in search of answers. This short is so damn good it belongs in Netflix's "Love Death & Robots". Starring Damien Kelly and Kylie Contreary, with Eric Snow and Claire Montgomery. Not only are the VFX fantastic, but the story itself is engaging and mysterious. As one YouTube commenter writes: "Why is a 25 minute film made by this company about 10X better than anything Hollywood puts out?… Because these are made based on genuine story writing and art." Indeed. This is an epic, fully-realized sci-fi universe created on a tiny budget. Impressive in every way.

Thanks to Dust for premiering this. Description on YouTube: "Mark & Kara Verne are both young shipping pilots struggling to make ends meet. [But] when Kara goes missing months after taking a large interstellar contract, Mark travels to the far reaches of the galaxy in search of his wife…" The Beacon is directed by filmmaker Chris Staehler, who also works a previz / VFX artist. You can see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website here. The screenplay is written by David Quandt and Chris Staehler. Produced by Christopher P. Purdy. Featuring cinematography by Christopher P. Purdy, and music by Andreas Widegren. This originally premiered at the 2018 Hollyshorts Film Festival, and picked up numerous awards at various film festivals over the last few years. You can see a behind-the-scenes / VFX demo reel on Staehler's Vimeo here. For more info on the short, visit the film's official website. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?