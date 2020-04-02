Watch: 'Faces of Cinema' Focuses on Close-Ups Throughout History

"The trick to forgetting the big picture is to look at everything close-up." There's nothing like a close-up. Every single person out there expresses their emotions and feelings on their face, and it's up to filmmakers to capture that in the camera. Lost In Film video editor Ignacio Montalvo has just put together another breathtaking video for all of us to be moved by. His latest is called Faces of Cinema, and it's a magnificent supercut of close-up shots spanning films from 1902 to 2019, presented in chronological order. If you think you've seen them all, not only are there some close-up shots you've probably forgotten, but there's so much beauty in each of these shots it's impossible not to be swept off your feet by this video. Montalvo also made the stunning "Most Beautiful Shots of the 21st Century" a few years back. His videos are always must watch.

This video essay was originally posted by @LostInFilm. The brief description from Vimeo: "A supercut from 1902 to 2019 in chronological order." The video was made and edited by Ignacio Montalvo for the online movie magazine Lost In Film - follow him on Twitter @ignmontalvo. The music featured is the track "Cloud Atlas Finale" by Tom Tykwer, Johnny Klimek, Reinhold Heil. For a full list of the movies featured, visit the Vimeo page. He includes a quote in the description from Ingmar Bergman: "The close-up, the correctly illuminated, directed and acted close-up of an actor is and remains the height of cinematography. There is nothing better. That incredibly strange and mysterious contact you can suddenly experience with another soul through an actor's gaze." So very true. Which of the close-ups (or others not shown) are your favorites?