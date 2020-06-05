Watch: Fantastic Animated Sci-Fi Short 'Spice Frontier' About a Chef

"Last seen, used, and tasted 258 years ago - it's sea salt!" Bring us the spice! While we wait to see a trailer for Denis Villeneuve's new Dune movie, there's another sci-fi "spice" film to watch. Spice Frontier is an animated short that acts as a proof-of-concept pilot for an animated series. Over a century has passed since the destruction of Earth. Without a home planet, humans now live among the 38 known alien species. Kent Williams, a struggling chef, leads a disparate band of adventurers aboard their ship, The Serrano. Eager to discover the culinary secrets of his ancestors, Kent and his cyborg companion, C-LA, traverse the cosmos in search of rare Earth spices. Sounds tasty! Spice Frontier is made at animation house Steamroller Studios and directed by its co-founder Jalil Sadool. I'd love to watch this show - here's hoping someone picks it up.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Short description from YouTube: "Centuries after the destruction of Earth, Kentucky Williams and his cyborg companion, C-LA, lead the crew of the Serrano on an intergalactic, flavor-driven adventure to hunt down the last remaining earth spices." Spice Frontier is directed by animation filmmaker Jalil Sadool, and co-directed by Adam Meyer. The screenplay is also written by Jalil Sadool - he is the co-founder and CEO of Steamroller Studios, the animation house which made this. He also worked in animation in Hollywood in the VFX industry for years before starting his own studio. Featuring music by Luke Thomas. The project is a proof-of-concept pitch for a full "Space Frontier" series. For more info on Spice Frontier, visit SOTW or Steamroller. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?