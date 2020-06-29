Watch: Fascinating Short Doc Asks 'Who The F*ck Is Jeffrey Gurian?'

"I didn't feel like I would ever accomplish anything." Who the heck is this guy?! Watch this short doc and find out! Who The F*ck Is Jeffrey Gurian? is a fascinating short film about a guy named Jeff Gurian - a fixture in the comedy world for the last 40 years. "From Dangerfield to Burle to Dice, Jeffrey has written for them. He has made films, written multiple books… He accomplished all of this while also running his own cosmetic dentistry practice. The contradiction of his two professions drew attention from almost every news station in New York and he was featured in the New York Times as well. While he has since retired from his dental practice, he is still very much in the comedy world pursuing his childhood dream of being a famous comedian." There's some kooky animated sequences in this visualizing moments in his life, and he tells so many other crazy stories. Wow to all of this. It's a bit tragic but also enlightening, a genuinely wild life story.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Description from YouTube: "Meet Jeffrey Gurian: a fixture in the comedy world for the last 40 years who has simultaneously pursued fame while also maintaining a cosmetic dental practice." Who The F*ck Is Jeffrey Gurian? is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Derek Brown - he also produced, edited, and shot this short film, too. He directed the feature Nore Davis: You Guys Are Dope in 2018 previously, and works as a cinematographer as well. Featuring original music by Alex Collier & Lincoln Lute. "From the moment I met Jeffrey, I knew he'd be an interesting character to make a film about… Despite his long history in the comedy world having known and worked with everyone from Dangerfield to Dice to Lewis to Williams, I saw that at his core he still just wants to be accepted and respected in his community." For more info, visit SOTW or YouTube. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?