Watch: French Stop-Motion 'Raymonde or the Vertical Escape' Short

"And also, I want the vastness of the sky." Here is a unique stop-motion animated film to enjoy when you have a few extra minutes. Raymonde or the Vertical Escape is an animated short by French filmmaker Sarah Van den Boom, co-founder of Papy3D Productions in Paris. In a remote farm, Raymonde (an owl) lives a solitary life. She takes care of her garden, raises rabbits, but loneliness starts to weigh on her. She asks herself questions about the meaning of things, about God, about her tardy virginity. Now, Raymonde feels an immense desire to live rising within her… The story "uses comedy as a means to explore themes of social acceptance, isolation, and sensuality." This was nominated for Best Animated Short in France's César Awards last year, and played on the festival circuit throughout most of last year, too. Featuring Yolande Moreau as the voice of Raymonde. The character design for this is particularly impressive, along with the deeply honest and intimate storytelling. View the full short below. (Click the CC button for subtitle options.)

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for debuting this. Original description from Vimeo: "Raymonde is really fed up with peas, aphids, dirty panties and her kitchen garden to dig. After all, she would prefer sex, and love, and the immensity of the sky…" Raymonde or the Vertical Escape (also titled Raymonde ou l'évasion verticale originally in French) is a stop-motion animated short film written and directed by Sarah Van den Boom - a French animation film director and co-founder of the Papy3D Productions production company based in Paris. She has also directed the short films La femme-squelette and Dans les eaux profondes. Produced by Papy3D and JPL Films. Explaining the origins of the idea for the short: "The inspiration definitely came from my close family, but the process was very gradual. At first, I only had this picture in mind of an owl-woman character with a headscarf and rubber boots. I knew she was an isolated and lonely person living in the french countryside." For more info on the short, head to Vimeo. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?