Watch: Friendship Comedy Short 'Waffle' Directed by Carlyn Hudson

"Just act how you'd actually act." This is the kind of dark comedy short film we need more of! Waffle is a clever 10-minute short film directed by filmmaker Carlyn Hudson. This was supposed to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year before it was cancelled due to the pandemic. The short is now available to watch in full online, and it's worth it. Grab some popcorn and friends and enjoy… Kerry is at a sleepover with the socially awkward, mysteriously orphaned heiress Katie. Friendship--in a society that grows ever isolating--is explored as Kerry learns the hard way that Katie always gets what she wants. Starring Kerry Barker and Katie Marovitch, with Raphael Chestang. I really appreciate how the short holds back on revealing anything until the right moment, and as it plays out you'll start to get more and more worried for Kerry. People are crazy! So frickin' crazy! Especially wealthy people! This is another outstanding short film that should launch careers; director Carlyn Hudson knows how to tell a great story and make it entertaining.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Description from YouTube: "While at a sleepover with a socially awkward, mysteriously orphaned heiress, a young woman learns the hard way that her newfound companion always gets what she wants." Waffle is directed by American filmmaker Carlyn Hudson - of the feature film The Big Spoon previously. You can follow her @HeyCarlyn or see more of her work on her official website. The screenplay is written by Kerry Barker and Katie Marovitch. Produced by Kerry Barker, Bridgett Greenberg, Katie Marovitch, and Pamela Robison. Hudson explains: "I was intrigued by the tonal challenge of blending absurdist humor with horror — that's not an easy line to walk and it was constantly at the forefront of my decisions, both in production and post. The comedy could never cross into the 'broad' category and every frame had to convey a sense of unease, even when I wanted the audience to laugh." For more info on the short, visit SOTW or visit the film's official website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?