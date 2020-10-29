Watch: Fun 'A Night in Camp Heebie Jeebie' Animated Horror Short

"I think we need to finish our story." What if Pixar made a horror movie? That's the best way to pitch this short. A Night in Camp Heebie Jeebie is an amusing animated horror short film made by filmmaker / animator Dylan Chase. This passion project took him three years to complete in his own time, working with his collaborator Dave Jacobson. It recently premiered at the Nightstream Film Festival to rave reviews. One stormy night in Camp Heebie Jeebie, five girl scouts realize that the spooky stories they've been telling each other just to pass the time might not be just stories. Featuring the voices of Hadley Granger (Sawtooth), Britney Rose (Luna), Claire Gray (Static), Leon Masuda (Smootch), and also Riley Madison Perez (Sprinkles). It's playful with goofy character design, but also has a scary side to it. This one is a must watch.

Thanks to Short of the Week for featuring this. Brief description from YouTube: "During a stormy night in Camp Heebie Jeebie, the ghost stories shared by a group of Jeebie Scouts become all too real." A Night in Camp Heebie Jeebie is both written and directed by filmmaker Dylan Chase - you can view more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website. Executive produced by Christopher Alender. Featuring additional animation development by Dave Jacobson, and music composed by Benjamin Balcom. The short film "was a night and weekend passion project, taking over 3 years to complete. Working mostly in the evenings he fell into a rhythm with Jacobsen who would work mornings." For more details on the short film, visit SOTW or YouTube. You can also view storyboard comparison video here. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?