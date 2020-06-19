Watch: Cerebral Animated Short 'Nosis' About a Boy with a Long Nose

"Like any other child, I too learned to deal with the physiological characteristics conferred upon me." This is no ordinary short film about a person with an extra long nose. Nosis is a deeply philosophical, existential short film made by German animation filmmaker Vincenz Neuhaus based in Berlin. This is the short film he created and finished in only five months to present as his thesis while studying at the Filmuniversität Babelsberg Konrad Wolf. It first premiered back in 2018, and played at the Palm Springs ShortFest last year. Inspired by Erich Fromm's book 'To Have or to Be, the short is about a boy with an exceptionally long nose who one day accidentally falls into a cake - this changes his life forever. Now equipped with a "Super-Nose", he begins to re-explore life. But everything comes at a price. It always does. German filmmakers are good at digging deep into the existential psyche. I love the use of the two colors in this short, gives it a stylistic edge.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Description via YouTube: "As a boy with an exceptionally long nose accidentally falls into a cake, his life changes in unforseen ways. Equipped with a Super-Nose he begins to reexplore life. But everything comes at a price." Nosis is written and directed by German animator / filmmaker Vincenz Neuhaus - you can see more of his work on Vimeo or on Instagram. Featuring music by Adrian Moscalu and Nils Vogel. Explaining the origins: "The initial spark for Nosis came from a song by the ingenious Swiss songwriter Manni Matter. I was also inspired by the juxtaposition between two poems about flowers in Erich Fromm's book 'To Have or to Be.' They strikingly show the immanent destructiveness of the patriarchal mechanisms of cognition, which our life is based on." Time to give that book an extra look. For more info on the short, visit Vimeo Staff Picks or SOTW. To see more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?