Watch: Funny Short 'Quiet Carriage' About Daily Commute Madness

"Just keep cool. She'll be gone in the morning. Just let this play out…" Agghhhh these loud talkers are the worst! Does anyone actually enjoy their daily commute? Especially when it involves other people acting like assholes? Quiet Carriage is a funny short film made by British filmmaker Ben S. Hyland that takes on one of these awkward situations on the train from London. A working man's daily commute is interrupted by a loud-mouth passenger, but he really should have left well alone. What would you do? What is the right thing to do? What if you don't say anything, does anything ever change? Maybe not… Quiet Carriage stars Amit Shah and Emma Sidi. A very basic concept making fun of the madness of the daily commute turned into an amusing short. Even the old man make-up is great! Have a laugh, and please keep quiet on the train.

Thanks to Short of the Week for debuting this one. Short description from YouTube: "A man must decide whether to intervene and stop a casual commuting rule breaker, or live with a lifetime of regret. A comedy about a passive man with an overactive imagination." Quiet Carriage is both written and directed by British filmmaker Ben S. Hyland - you can see more of his work on his Vimeo or visit his official website / follow him @Ben_S_Hyland. Executive produced by Damian Curran, Amid Majid, Mariam Majid, and Christian Parton. With cinematography by Cal Thomson, music by Adrian Leung. Inspiration: "Hyland experienced the same inconvenience he forces on his main character, followed by the frustration of not knowing what to do that we all know too well." Indeed. For more info, visit SOTW. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?