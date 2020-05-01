Watch: Gorgeous, Inspiring Short 'Holy Dog' Starring Brady Jandreau

"If there's something you wanna see, if there's something you wanna do, put your head down and go for it because… nobody knows when God's going to call their name." Oh my, what a beautiful short film. Holy Dog is a short film made by Shern Sharma starring American cowboy Brady Jandreau - the very same Brady who starred in the outstanding film The Rider. This is kinda a follow-up to that, following Brady after his traumatic injuring riding a bucking bronco. In this short, he heads down to the Patagonia highlands in South America (the city seen in this is Santiago, Chile, though they also used Argentinian film services). I just love how poetic and moving and inspiring Brady's words are. Especially the part about how people have "forgotten about just living" and how we can't choose our passions but we can embrace them. A must watch.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this short. Original description from Vimeo: "Brady Jandreau is a young Lakoda Sioux cowboy and bronco rider. After suffering a potentially career ending trauma, he travels deep into the Patagonian highlands, on a quest for spiritual renewal." Holy Dog is directed by the up-and-coming filmmaker Shern Sharma - see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website. He also made the short Xibalba previously. Holy Dog is produced by Kim Weinstein and Lauren Kritzer. And executive produced by Mike and Nick Buzzell. Featuring cinematography by Anna Franquesa-Solano, and original music composed by Andrew Keoghan. Filmed on location in Chile and Argentina, and in America at Brady's home. For more info on the short, visit the Vimeo page. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?