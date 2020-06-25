Watch: Hand-Illustrated Music Video for Bright Eyes' 'Mariana Trench'

"It takes a lot of gall, to try to please, these dehumanizing entities…" We don't often feature music videos on this site, but sometimes they're just too beautiful to pass up. Along with "Radio Romance" earlier in the week, this music video features hand-illustrated animation and it's absolutely wonderful to watch - which is why we're sharing it. They use the animation to tell a story in addition to the song and what the lyrics are saying. Art Camp created this music video for the Bright Eyes song called "Mariana Trench" - featuring over 2,200 individual ink paintings. They recruited 18 people, working individually at home, to paint every frame one-by-one. I love seeing animated music videos because there's so much more attention to detail, so much more of a focus on the artistry. The colors in this are so vibrant, and the ink style makes it stand out from other animation. Even if you're not a fan of Bright Eyes, it's a must watch music video animated short.

Thanks to Stash Magazine for the tip on this. Brief conceptual description (from Vimeo): "The animation is composed of 2,200 hand-illustrated ink paintings based on original 3D animation and archival footage. We hope it makes you excited to imagine that everything could be new." This music video for the song "Mariana Trench" by the band Bright Eyes was made by the educational website Art Camp. It's directed collectively by Art Camp, and produced by J.J. Russo and Jerry Li. Executive produced by Fern Diaz. They explain: "The production of the video started at the beginning of quarantine and finished as people came back out of their homes and took to the streets together. In 18 different bedrooms across the world, listening to Bright Eyes, keeping each other company, we got the chance to collaborate on a story about embracing and celebrating change." For more details on the music video, visit Art Camp. To see more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?