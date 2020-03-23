Watch: A Haunted House Short Film 'Place' Directed by Jason Gudasz

"There's faces here, Greg. Faces live here… I see them when I close my eyes. They don't like us, Greg." It's always nice to move into a new home. Isn't it? Unless that new place is haunted. Place is a new short film from writer / director Jason Gudasz, and after premiering at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, it's now available to watch in full online. A young woman moves into a new house with her boyfriend and daughter. However, the spirits within the house plan to make their lives a living hell. Place stars Emily Green, Nick Hurley, and Stella Edwards. It's not really that scary, more unsettling, but it is still worth a watch. There's some clever filmmaking tricks in this, and slick cinematography. It reminds me a bit of the haunted house horror Girl on the Third Floor, and also Donnie Darko (all the mirror scenes). Watch below.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this. Brief description from Vimeo: "Wanting a fresh start, Lauren (Emily Green) moves into a house with her daughter (Stella Edwards) and new boyfriend (Nick Hurley)—but the spirits of the house have plans to turn them all against each other in very bizarre ways." Place is both written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Jason Gudasz - see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website. You can also follow him @jasongudasz. Produced by Jordan Tony. With cinematography by Christian Klein & Ryan Thomas; and music by Jason Martin Castillo. This most recently premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the Fantasia Film Festival in Canada last year. For more details on the short, visit Vimeo or Sundance.org. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?