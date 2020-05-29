Watch: HaZ's Awesome CG Animated Sci-Fi Mech Project 'Battlesuit'

"We're designed to operate alongside you. We couldn't do what we do without you." HaZ is back! Sci-fi and VFX maestro Hasraf "HaZ" Dulull (the director of The Beyond and 2036 Origin Unknown) has returned with an exciting new project called Battlesuit - the initial proof-of-concept pilot is now available to watch online. This project is a bit unique because it was created entirely with the Unreal Engine using a real-time animation approach. Razer sponsored the project and is promoting its release. Battlesuit was written by Neil Gibson who adapted a story in The Theory by David Court. The Theory is a sci-fi anthology comic book series of short sharp punchy stories revolving around an astroarchaeologist, working to save our future, and a time traveler, working to save our past. The astroarchaeologist discovers the weapons which destroyed an entire civilization. The performances aren't that great, but this is all about the action and those crazy mechs.

And here's an additional behind-the-scenes / making of featurette for HaZ's Battlesuit, also on YouTube:

Thanks to HaZ for the tip on this. Original description from Vimeo: "Battlesuit is a CG animated short based on the graphic novel, The Theory - a sci-fi anthology series of short sharp punchy stories revolving around an astroarchaeologist, working to save our future, and a time traveller, working to save our past." Battlesuit is directed by directed by sci-fi filmmaker Hasraf "HaZ" Dulull (check out his Vimeo page), who started out working in visual effects and making his own short films. He has also directed the feature films The Beyond and 2036 Origin Unknown previously. The screenplay is written by Neil Gibson, based on a story by David Court. Featuring music by Edward White. Battlesuit is a proof of concept for a pilot episode of a sci-fi animated TV series in development. The animation was done using real-time animation techniques with the Unreal Engine. For more info on the short, visit Razer and Vimeo. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?