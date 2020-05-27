Watch: Hilarious Sex Comedy Short 'Squeegee' Made by Morgan Krantz

Love, lust, and social distance. Squeegee is a comedy short made by LA-based filmmaker Morgan Krantz. A high-powered female executive has an erotic rendezvous with a high-rise window-washer on opposite sides of her office window. Inspired by Krantz's chance meeting with an actual Scottish window washer ("a cool guy, a real daredevil") who he then cast in the film as, uh, himself. "Funny and poignant, Squeegee is an apt portrait of intimacy in the time of social distancing." This stars Amy Rutherford and Blair McKenzie. Featuring a superb score by Emmy-winning composer Ali Helnwein. This short is hilarious!! You'll laugh and giggle and blush. The performances themselves are what make it so good, the quirky mannerisms from each of them. And the old timey romantic score tops it off in just the perfect way. Another must watch short.

Thanks to Adam for the tip on this short. Brief description from YouTube: "A high-powered female executive has an erotic rendezvous with a high-rise window-washer on opposite sides of her office window." Squeegee is both written and directed by LA-based actor / filmmaker Morgan Krantz - follow him @morganizzm or see more of his work on Vimeo or on his Instagram. It's produced by James Rathbone and Morgan Krantz. Featuring cinematography by Alan G. Kelly, and original music by Ali Helnwein. "The idea for Squeegee, or at least part of it, was born in a busy restaurant, where Krantz met Blair McKenzie, a Scottish immigrant and real-life window-washer who immediately grabbed the director's attention."