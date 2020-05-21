Watch: 'Hive Mindfully' Short Doc All About the World of Bee Rescue

"They're amazingly adaptable little creatures." Bees are the coolest! Bees play a vital role in our daily lives, and for almost every ecosystem on the planet. Hive Mindfully is a terrific short documentary film about bee keepers who rescue hives. Comvita's co-founder Alan Bougen traveled to America from New Zealand to connect with Hilary Kearney - a millennial beekeeper, influencer and author based in San Diego. Together, they shared their bee wisdom and even removed a hive, all caught on film. Described as "an inspiring and educational short film" about bees and the challenges bee keepers face trying to make sure bees stay healthy and happy in their natural environments. And it really is an informative and fascinating short. I want to go hang out with some bees and roll around in their honeycomb. But seriously, it's an inspiring, uplifting film.

Thanks to Harmonica for the tip on this. Original description from YouTube: "Enter the little known world of beekeepers. From across the generations, Comvita co-founder Alan Bougen and educator Hilary Kearney team up to rescue a hive that found itself in unwelcome territory. Whether your relationship with bees is knowledgeable, novice or nonexistent, you'll discover a powerful connection to the wisdom of nature." Hive Mindfully is directed by Davidson Vorhes - you can view more of his work on Vimeo, or his website Big Footage. Produced by Davidson Vorhes and Harmonica. Developed by marketing company Harmonica.co for Comvita - the world's leading Manuka Honey Brand. For more info about the short film, honey & bees, and the art of bee keeping, head to Comvita's website. Save the bees! For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?