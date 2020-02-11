Watch: Horror Short Film 'MJ' Introduces a Social Media Killer Lady

"You look like my type!" Social media can be a dangerous addiction! MJ is a horror thriller short film made by London-based filmmaker Jamie Delaney, creating shorts for years now. Coral Amiga stars as Mary Jane, aka "MJ", a woman obsessed with social media but overwhelmed by her inadequacy. As she becomes increasingly alienated, she develops an addiction to the satisfaction of killing because it's bringing her the attention she craves. "MJ puts a spin on the traditional slasher film while forcing us to consider the lengths that people will go to be seen." We're seeing more and more films like this, including Spree at Sundance this year, about how people will do anything for likes. There's some freaky, visceral moments in this - watch out.

Description from YouTube: "In an attempt to find acceptance and purpose in an alienating post-millennial world, an unhinged young woman develops a violent addiction to social media." MJ is directed by British filmmaker Jamie Delaney - follow him @jamiepdelaney or visit his official website to see more of his work. The screenplay is by Coral Amiga and Jamie Delaney. Featuring cinematography by Eoin McLoughlin, and music by Coby Sey. This initially premiered at the Flickers' Rhode Island Film Festival and Cork Film Festival in 2018, and played at the London Short Film Festival.