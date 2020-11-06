Watch: 'How to Be at Home' Short Film with Stop-Motion Animation

Something wholesome to soothe the nerves. A balm for these lonely pandemic days. How to Be at Home is a new animated short film x poem collaboration. Made for Canada's National Film Board (The NFB): "Lean into loneliness — and know you're not alone in it. Filmmaker Andrea Dorfman reunites with poet Tanya Davis to craft tender and profound animation on the theme of isolation, providing a wise and soaringly lyrical sequel to their viral hit How to Be Alone." This time Tanya's poem wonders about how to find home, how to be at home (alone), how to find connection in the loneliness, how to feel warmth again, and how to dance to find joy. It's a really beautiful poem made transcendent by really beautiful animation - an old book (and its words) are brought to life. I adore this kind of simple, life-affirming poetic filmmaking.

Brief description from YouTube: "Ten years after Tanya Davis wrote the gorgeous poem, How to Be Alone, she's done it again with a poignant poem for these times, How to Be at Home… and the two of us found ourselves collaborating again." How to Be at Home is an animated short film directed by Canadian filmmaker Andrea Dorfman - you can see more of her work on YouTube / on Vimeo or check out her official website. Produced by National Film Board of Canada. This animation was created in Dorfman's home studio in Halifax, Nova Scotia, "while in social isolation through the spring and summer of 2020." In collaboration with poet Tanya Davis. For the full text of the poem, visit YouTube. For more info on the short, visit The NFB. You can also still watch the very first video collaboration between Dorfman and Davis right here called How to Be Alone.