WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Ibra Ake's Short Film 'Know the Ledge' in South Central L.A.

by
June 2, 2020
Source: Vimeo

Know the Ledge Short Film

"Could you get that cactus for me?" This impressionistic, 3-minute short film is a slice of life story from Los Angeles. Know the Ledge is made by photographer / filmmaker Ibra Ake, who often works with Donald Glover as a creative producer on his projects / music videos. It's short and sweet, and also highlights black lives from a unique perspective. "Photographer and frequent Childish Gambino collaborator Ibra Ake gives a whole new meaning to #carefreeblackkids in his short Know the Ledge. The tale follows a black couple as they spend their first day together on the streets of South Central Los Angeles." This short has some serious style, but that's obviously because Ake is a visual mastermind. I want him to make more shorts now! Enjoy.

Thank you to Blavity for the tip on this short. Brief description from Vimeo: "Union Los Angeles is proud to present Know the Ledge, a short film about a pair spending their first night together in South Central Los Angeles." Know the Ledge is directed by filmmaker Ibra Ake - see more of his work on Vimeo or follow him @ibralikezebra or visit his Tumblr. He has also collaborated often with Childish Gambino - credited for the story for Guava Island, creative producer on "This Is America" music video, and a consultant for "Atlanta". With cinematography by Sophia Allison. As Blavity points out: "Who says short films have to have extensive dialogue or some deep, preachy message behind it?" To discover more shorts, click here. #BlackLivesMatter.

Find more posts: Short Film, To Watch

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Last Black Man SF
3. The Lighthouse
4. Marriage Story
5. The Specials
6. Blinded by Light
7. Long Shot
8. Uncut Gems
9. For Sama
10. A Beautiful Day
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Once Upon a Time
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. The Farewell
5. Knives Out
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Little Women
9. 1917
10. The Irishman
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

ON FACEBOOK / ADS