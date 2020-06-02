Watch: Ibra Ake's Short Film 'Know the Ledge' in South Central L.A.

"Could you get that cactus for me?" This impressionistic, 3-minute short film is a slice of life story from Los Angeles. Know the Ledge is made by photographer / filmmaker Ibra Ake, who often works with Donald Glover as a creative producer on his projects / music videos. It's short and sweet, and also highlights black lives from a unique perspective. "Photographer and frequent Childish Gambino collaborator Ibra Ake gives a whole new meaning to #carefreeblackkids in his short Know the Ledge. The tale follows a black couple as they spend their first day together on the streets of South Central Los Angeles." This short has some serious style, but that's obviously because Ake is a visual mastermind. I want him to make more shorts now! Enjoy.

Thank you to Blavity for the tip on this short. Brief description from Vimeo: "Union Los Angeles is proud to present Know the Ledge, a short film about a pair spending their first night together in South Central Los Angeles." Know the Ledge is directed by filmmaker Ibra Ake - see more of his work on Vimeo or follow him @ibralikezebra or visit his Tumblr. He has also collaborated often with Childish Gambino - credited for the story for Guava Island, creative producer on "This Is America" music video, and a consultant for "Atlanta". With cinematography by Sophia Allison. As Blavity points out: "Who says short films have to have extensive dialogue or some deep, preachy message behind it?" To discover more shorts, click here. #BlackLivesMatter.