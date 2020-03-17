Watch: Insta Meme Horror Comedy Short 'Double Tap' by Eros Vlahos

"Like this post or he'll eat your blood!!" OMG, click click click!! There's clever two minute short films, and then there's amazingly clever two minute short films. This one is the latter. Double Tap is a clever horror comedy short from Greek filmmaker Eros Vlahos (aka @Eros_V) and it packs a punch in only 2 minutes, 42 seconds of footage. A screen-obsessed teen ignores an Instagram meme chain and unleashes a Dickless Troll. Big mistake. Starring Olive Grey and "The Dickless Troll". Described by Short of the Week: "There are films that demand a theatrical viewing. Films where the director would have nightmares at the thought of a person hunched over their mobile device watching their hard work on a 5.6" screen – this isn't one of them." Ha. So true! This is one of the best takes on social media horror I've ever seen. Click below - or don't?

Thanks to Short of the Week for debuting this one online as part of their "coverage of films affected by the cancellation of SXSW 2020". Brief description from YouTube: "A screen-obsessed teen ignores an Instagram meme chain and unleashes a Dickless Troll. Big mistake." Double Tap is both written and directed by Greek filmmaker Eros Vlahos - to learn even more about him, visit his official website or follow him on Twitter / Instagram. Featuring cinematography by Rob O'Kelly; and music by Jeremy Warmsley. SOTW: "A short that would feel at home both on the festival circuit (probably a Midnight screening) or in your browser, Eros Vlahos returns to S/W with his fast-paced comedy/horror Double Tap – the story of a Dickless Troll hungry for likes." For more info on the short, visit its YouTube page.