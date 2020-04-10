Watch: Intriguing Short Film 'Vert' with Nick Frost & Nikki Amuka-Bird

"We still have lots to explore." Another impressive short film to watch that will get your mind going. Vert is the latest short by British filmmaker Kate Cox. It's not what you expect, but will leave a lasting impression. "Blending sci-fi with human sensibilities, Vert is a beautiful film about the power of bravery, acceptance, and unconditional love to release a lifetime of internalized shame." A couple that's celebrating their 20th anniversary give each other VR headset gifts that allow them to experience "their ideal self." Starring Nick Frost, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Olivia Vinall. Cox explains she had been thinking about how to write a script for something about identity. "At the same time I met with Nick Frost, and that evening the story just poured out of me." This reminds me a lot of the Black Mirror episode "Striking Vipers", also similarly about technology allowing us to experience a different identity. Go in with an open-minded and give this a watch.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this. Description from Vimeo: "Emelia (BAFTA Nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird) and Jeff (Nick Frost) are an open minded couple celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary by venturing into the virtual reality world of 'Vert' together. Vert presents them with a character that is their 'ideal self' and what is supposed to be re-awakening for them as a couple becomes the unearthing of Jeff's secret." Vert is both written and directed by London-based filmmaker Kate Cox - to see more of her work visit her Vimeo of her official website. Produced by Gabriel Lo Giudice, Sophie Reynolds, and Nick Rowell. Featuring cinematography by Aaron Reid. The inspiration: "I was thinking how identities can change over time and toying with the idea of a script around this… I was fascinated by what lies behind a very masculine exterior." For more info on the short, visit Vimeo or Kate's website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?