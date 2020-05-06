Watch: 'It's Outside' - A Clever Social Distancing Horror Short Film

"Just stay inside and don't engage with the individual." Stay at home and… make short films! Yet another clever, fun short film made entirely by a couple in quarantine at home. It's Outside is a horror short made by filmmakers Tim & Madelyn Wilkime, who also star in it as "the couple"; co-starring Julia Bales & Randall Park (remotely). It's a clever horror / comedy about a quarantining couple that realizes they have a ghost in their backyard. Kind of like A Ghost Story, but much scarier. This is a part of the Shelter Shorts initiative (along with that attic short) encouraging filmmakers to make shorts from home. Lock your doors.

Thanks to Tim for the tip on this short. Original description from Vimeo: "A social-distancing couple has a problem outside." It's Outside is made by "Tim & Madelyn" - filmmaker Tim Wilkime & his wife Madelyn Wilkime. To see more of Tim's work - visit his Vimeo or his official website. Featuring a score by Sam Nobles. This was made for the ongoing "Shelter Shorts" initiative to help raise money for the World Central Kitchen ("make a short film using what you have in your shelter and help feed those in need"). For more info on the short, visit Vimeo or follow Tim on Twitter @timwilkime. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?