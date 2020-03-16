Watch: James Gallagher's 'Love' Short About Fathers, Sons, & Tennis

"Are you trying to scare me?" "What do I gain by scaring you?" A captivating dramatic short film to watch - Love is the latest short written and directed by James Gallagher. This originally premiered at festivals last year, and is now available online to watch thanks to SOTW. Love is indeed a film about "fathers, sons, and tennis", but it's also about masculinity. The filmmaker is trying to grapple with the frustration of toxic masculinity – and how it's passed down between generations, how you're forced into it at a young age, how hard it is to fight against it if you resist, how much it becomes a normal part of a man's life. The short stars Boris McGiver, Will Hochman, Elise Kibler, and Susan Sarandon. Much like the game of tennis, there's a delicate back 'n forth balance in this film - with both the editing and the storytelling. Watch below.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Brief description from YouTube: "A film about fathers, sons, and tennis." Love is written and directed by James Gallagher - to see more of his work, visit his official website. He has directed a few other shorts including New Partner and Chloe & Zoe. Produced by Andrew Swett, Claire Macdonald, Emily McEvoy, and Renee Willett. Featuring cinematography by Michael Belcher; and music composed by Ernst Reijseger. James comments on the themes explored in the film: "A lot of what I felt like I was taught growing up about manhood feels brutish and unkind. I think we're finding that the older paradigms of masculinity are vitally damaging but we don't have much consensus on how masculinity ought to function in the world."