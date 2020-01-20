Watch: Javier Marco's Acclaimed Short 'Uno' Set on a Fishing Boat

"Is Mourad okay? Did he get there okay?" There is so much power in short filmmaking. Uno is another extraordinary example of a short film that hits you hard and it takes place entirely on one small fishing boat. Directed by Spanish filmmaker Javier Marco, this short film has been winning awards at film festivals all over the world for the past two years and is now available to watch online. Many filmmakers recently have been making films about the refugee crisis, and each one of the films is vital and important. This one is just as meaningful, crafted with empathy and understanding. These are all people with families and dreams and hopes, too. Uno stars Pedro Casablanc and Manuel Toro. A must watch 10-minute short - view it below.

Thanks to Short of the Week for debuting this online. Brief description from YouTube: "Far out at sea, a cell phone floating inside an air-tight bag starts to ring." Uno is directed by Spanish filmmaker Javier Marco - follow him @javier_marco or visit his official website to see more of his filmmaking work and projects. The screenplay is written by Belén Sánchez-Arévalo. This short originally premiered in Spain in 2017, and played at film festivals all over the world throughout 2018 and 2019. It won the Le Grand Prix International prize at the Brussels Short Film Festival. Featuring cinematography by Julio César Tortuero and Olvido Pérez. For more info on this, visit SOTW or the film's page on Marco's website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?