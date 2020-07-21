Watch: Julian Muller's Short 'Sickboy' Wandering the Streets of NYC

"You don’t know my name, do you?" No way out of that one. Sickboy is an impressive short film made by NYC-based filmmaker Julian Muller, who has been making shorts for years while working on productions in the city. "Even though he could've had everything, a man lives his life searching the streets of New York for anything." Antonio Magro stars as Jeff, a homeless man wandering the streets. Every day that passes in New York City, Jeff finds a way to get through it. The short also stars Sarah Wisser and Rachel Hale. This has the look and feel of a Safdie Brothers film, which Julian admits was a major inspiration. He wanted to share "a more personal, intimate journey of what that life might look like that wasn't judgmental in its portrayal." Part of what makes this so great is the way it handles a tricky person, someone who is just trying to survive and make it through each day. As one commenter on Vimeo wrote: "Both subtle and magnificent."

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this one. Original description via Vimeo: "Every day that passes in New York City, Jeff finds a way to get through it. Maybe he's driven to find love. Maybe he's driven to find a connection. Or maybe he's just driven to do what he has to do to survive, however erratic or unforgivable it might be." Sickboy is directed by NYC-based filmmaker Julian Muller - see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website. The script is written by Conor Champley. Produced by Conor Champley and Julian Muller. Featuring cinematography by John Kopec, and original music by Justin Hood. "The initial seed for this film came from a desire to tell a story about homelessness in New York City," Julian explains. "We knew of a story about a guy who survived on the streets by meeting women and getting them to take him home at night." For more on the short, read Julian's interview on Vimeo. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?