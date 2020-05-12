Watch: Lightsaber Duel Star Wars Fan Film 'Power' from Avery Bazan

"The Jedi speak of peace and carry the same swords." Another new Star Wars fan film to enjoy. Power is a 10-minute action film that tells a personal and introspective story through an epic lightsaber battle. Set in the dark times between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, a master and his apprentice are undercover with an illicit group of smugglers. When one turns on the other, a lightsaber duel ensues with both physical and moral stakes. The film was shot over 9 days, shot on location, with a total of 217 shots in the final cut. Starring Avery Bazan as Kai (with the blue lightsaber; who also directed this) and Brandon Reddick as Goran (with the yellow lightsaber). The fight itself is pretty cool, but there's more to this fan film than just a lightsaber duel. I always appreciate when die-hard Star Wars geek filmmakers work in the mythology and lore of the universe, adding depth to the characters and reminding us it all takes place in the same universe.

Thanks to Heather for the tip. Original description from YouTube: "Set in the dark times between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, a master and his apprentice are undercover with an illicit group of smugglers. When one turns on the other, an epic lightsaber fight ensues with both physical and moral stakes." Power is a Star Wars Fan Film written & directed by filmmaker Avery Bazan - you can follow him @averybazan or visit his official website to see more of his work. Featuring music by Andrew Gerlicher. Bazan explains: "I've always wanted to make a Star Wars short film in honor of the universe George Lucas created… Packed with a lightsaber duel from start to finish, but there's also a story here about the mythos of Star Wars, prodding the difference between the dark side and light, and a glimpse of the choices people could really make in the face of death." For more on the film, head to YouTube or Avery's site. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?