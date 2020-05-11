Watch: London Short 'Eternity Interrupted' with Music by Clint Mansell

Life as we know it has been interrupted. Eternity Interrupted is a gorgeous new short film made by Irish filmmaker Kiran Acharya. He filmed the empty streets of London while on one-hour solo walks around the city during the early days of the lockdown. It's a (three-part) documentary series that presents a portrait of London, mainly its spaces and the vibe of the city and what it's like when there is no one around but all the lights are still on. The short film uses the track "Mama" from Clint Mansell's score for The New Radical documentary film, with Mansell's permission, to elevate the experience. It's a simple yet powerful short doc that evokes many moods and feelings just by showing us the colors and the ambience of a city. Watch below.

Thanks to Kiran for the tip. Brief description via Vimeo: "Eternity Interrupted is a three-part documentary portrait of London made using a single camera during one-hour walks." Eternity Interrupted is made by Kiran Acharya - a filmmaker from Northern Ireland. You can follow him on Twitter @whoismrbishop or on Instagram. "Please share widely, read more about the collaboration, or support our suggested charities." Featuring music by the legendary Clint Mansell - a multi award-winning composer and musician. This is one of many films made during the coronavirus pandemic when London's streets were empty this year.