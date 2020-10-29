Watch: 'Love Me Like You Hate Me' Music Video w/ Qualley & LaBeouf

"I'm so scared of breakin' up…" Some of the most creative filmmaking is in music videos, because they have the freedom to do whatever they want and express emotions in imaginative ways. Love Me Like You Hate Me is a music video for the Rainsford song "Love Me Like You Hate Me", and it stars Margaret Qualley (Rainsford's real-life sister) and Shia LaBeouf. It's a choreographed dance featuring the actors as lovers. The video is presented in the 4:3 aspect ratio with split above/below shots, and their movements play out opposite of each other - each video ends up where the other one begins. Rainsford (aka Rainey Qualley) wrote on Instagram: "Please watch it. It's filled with love and pain and tenderness and rage and real pieces of my heart." It is very NSFW - both actors perform entirely nude and while there is no sex, it is seductive and intimate. More than anything, it's worth watching as a bit of experimental filmmaking and expression.

Thanks to The Film Stage for the tip on this one. This music video titled Love Me Like You Hate Me is made for the song "Love Me Like You Hate Me" by the musician Rainsford (aka Rainey Qualley). Starring Qualley & Shia LaBeouf. Created with Luke Turner and the "LaBeouf, Rönkkö & Turner" art collaboration. LaBeouf, Rönkkö & Turner "have been making art together since 2014. Their participatory projects and performances utilise empathy, emotion and social interaction to foster new forms of communality across digital and physical networks." The music video features cinematography by Natasha Braier (with special thanks to Olivia Wilde), and dance choreography by JA Collective. Rainsford explains that "we made a short choreographed film to represent 'Love Me Like You Hate Me' starring my sister Margaret Qualley and Shia LaBeouf. Song and score by me and Cameron Hale." For more details, visit Instagram or Vimeo. Thoughts?