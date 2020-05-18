Watch: Lovely Short 'Alone Together' About the Lockdowns Worldwide

"Lying, thinking… Last night how to find my soul a home." Need a dose of positivity? Or a warm, friendly (virtual) hug? Watch this short. Alone Together is a beautiful, lovely short film made by filmmaker Andy Delaney (we also featured his short Christmas Spirit last year) created during the coronavirus lockdown to bring us together wherever we may be. Maya Angelou's "Alone" is a poem about loneliness and togetherness, a "thinking out loud" reflection on vulnerability and community; "Nobody, but nobody, can make it out here alone." Though originally written in 1975, it clearly resonates with the alone/together experiences we've all lived through during the pandemic. The short features a reading of the poem by Dr. Maya Angelou's son, Guy Johnson, spoken over footage filmed by cinematographers / filmmakers from 11 different countries. It's a moving little poetic short film that feels so comforting, a heartfelt reminder that we are all in this together.

Thanks to Rich for the tip on this. Brief description via YouTube: "Alone Together – an intimate portrait of a world in lockdown. With voice over by Dr. Maya Angelou's son, Guy Johnson." Alone Together is directed by filmmaker Andy Delaney - he also produced and edited the short. You can follow him @andelthx or see more of his work on New Art Films - a production company he founded. Featuring the poem "Alone", with kind permission of the Dr. Maya Angelou Estate. Featuring music by Luke Branch and Jennifer O'Neill. The filmmakers explain how this came about: "What started as a personal project in Southend-on-Sea, walking to film friends and family through their windows at dusk, quickly grew into a global project as word got out and 18 accomplished film makers and DOPs from 13 cities in 11 countries offered to take part." For more on the short and a full list of contributors, visit the YouTube page. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?