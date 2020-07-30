Watch: Lovely Short Film 'Handheld' About an Old Handheld Camera

"Where did you find that?" "Upstairs in the junk room… It looks like it's from the 80s or something." This lovely, intimate short film is called Handheld and after premiering at film festivals earlier this year it's available to watch online. Made by filmmakers Pisie Hochheim & Tony Oswald, the film is about an old forgotten handicam that disrupts the chaotic bedtime routine of a single mother and her young son. Starring Jordan Gosnell, Emery Oswald, and James Gonzales. Our friends at Short of the Week say it "blurs the line between fiction and documentary to make for a relatable, moving watch." Agreed. A fantastic short.

Brief description from Vimeo: "An old forgotten handheld camera disrupts the chaotic bedtime routine of a single mother and her young son." Handheld is written, directed, and edited by filmmakers Pisie Hochheim (follow her @Pisiehochheim) and Tony Oswald (follow him @Tony_Oswald). Based on a short story by Crystal Oswald. It's produced by Brandon Colvin & Nora Stone. Featuring cinematography by Cody Duncum. This first premiered at a number of international film festivals earlier in the year.