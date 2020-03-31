Watch: A Man & Dog Head to the Woods in 'Oscar's Bell' Horror Short

When things start getting frightening, there's nothing better than having a dog by your side to scare away the evil. Oscar's Bell is a new dialogue-free horror short film made by UK-based filmmaker Chris Cronin (also of the short films Balcony, Unkillable, and Sophie's Fortune). Paul Bullion (from "Peaky Blinders") stars as Duncan, who heads out on his weekly camping trip into the wilderness with his dog Oscar. However, when Duncan looks out into the woods, something else looks back. Also co-starring the dog Anti as Oscar. "Our goal was to create a longer film, really going back to the basics of the scary ghost story," they explain about making this. "During the writing we just kept asking ourselves, 'what would make this even worse for Duncan?', looking to heighten the horror until we had an ending we really felt delivered." It definitely does.

Thanks to Short of the Week for debuting this one recently. Brief description from YouTube: "Duncan (Paul Bullion) and his dog Oscar go on their weekly camping trip into the wilderness. But this trip, when Duncan looks out into the woods, something out there looks back." Oscar's Bell is directed by UK filmmaker Chris Cronin - see more of his work on Instagram, or follow him @filmcronin, or visit his official website. The script is written by Sam Cronin and Chris Cronin. Produced by Andrew Oldbury and Chris Cronin. Featuring cinematography by Sam Cronin, and music composed by Crypt Of Insomnia. "We took our inspiration from both the classic horror of the 70's and the modern horror of Creepypasta and No Sleep," the filmmaker explains. For more info on the short, visit SOTW or Cronin's website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?