Watch: Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Short 'AI-pocalypse' Directed by Lin Sun

"Save the past, or change the future…" Bring on the future! This is the kind of ambitious sci-fi vision I love encountering. AI-pocalypse is a stunning, mind-bending new sci-fi short film from filmmaker Lin Sun. The film tells the story of a self-conscious Artificial Intelligence being who goes to the 4th dimension to fix human kind's future. Oh yeah, let's get into it. This is clearly inspired by Cloud Atlas and Sonmi-451's story, with similar storytelling (recalls her story to authorities while crying). But the final act of this short pushes it even further – literally into the 4th dimension. Which is awesome to see. Jiao Xu stars as Sonia, joined by Arthur Roberts and John Henry Richardson. The visuals in this are impressive for something made on a small scale. If this is only the first film Lin Sun has made, then I cannot wait to see what else he makes.

Thanks to Dust for premiering this online. Brief description from YouTube: "The story of a self-conscious Artificial Intelligence going to the 4th dimension to fix humanity's future." AI-pocalypse is both written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Lin Sun, a directing student at Art Center College of Design (ACCD) in Pasadena, CA. You can view more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website. The project is also produced by Lin Sun, and co-produced by Xiangrong Du. Featuring cinematography by Raymond Yen, and original music by Shuangyi Liu. "At the age of seven, Lin was deeply inspired by Jackie Chan, leading him directly to the film industry. At the age of 15, Sun Lin shot his first short film and served as a screenwriter, director, actor and editor." For more info on the film, visit YouTube. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?