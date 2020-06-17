Watch: Moving B&W Short 'The Prisoner's Song' About an Ex-Convict

"Let's give it a try." The prison system in America is a harrowing and horrible place - and many ex-convicts end up returning within a few years. The Prisoner's Song follows a traumatized prisoner living through two interwoven days of his life – between his time incarcerated and his time as a free man. This narrative short won the Humanitarian Award at the Sedona Film Festival this year, and is indeed a powerful, moving portrait of humanity. Starring Skeeta Jenkins as The Prisoner, and a cast including Jason C. Campbell, Stacey A. Sheffield, and Lisa Belcher. The song referenced in the title, and heard in this film, was made popular by a white man but it was originally passed by song from a prisoner. The original artist is unknown.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Quick description from YouTube: "A traumatized prisoner lives through two interwoven days of his life, between his time incarcerated and his time as a free man." The Prisoner's Song is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Bilal S. Haider - follow him at @Bilal_S_Haider or visit his Vimeo. He runs Dusty Mesa Productions - you can visit their Facebook page. Written by Bilal S. Haider and James Rozelle. Produced by Zachary Smith, Bilal S. Haider, James Rozelle, K.C. Patel, and Lee Rothenflue. Featuring cinematography by Joey Wang. The film most recently played at the Mammoth Film Festival this year. For more info on the short, visit SOTW or Vimeo. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?