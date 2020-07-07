Watch: Moving Short Doc 'Mothers For Justice' About Maria Hamilton

"I'm determined to get change." After her son, Dontre Hamilton, is shot 14 times and killed by a Milwaukee Police Officer in a popular downtown park, Maria rallies grieving mothers from across the country to join her in a cross country trip to demand justice on behalf of their sons. Mothers For Justice is a short film about Maria Hamilton and the founding of the Mother for Justice United organization. It's a condensed 15-minute short version of filmmaker Erik Ljung's full documentary The Blood is at the Doorstep. "Maria's dream is to unite with other mothers who have lost children to state and vigilante violence, to make their voices heard in the halls of government, to demand justice for their murdered children, and to put an end to the race-based policies of police and vigilante violence in minority communities." It's moving and inspiring.

Mothers for Justice is directed by producer / cinematographer / filmmaker Erik Ljung based in the Midwest - follow him @erikljungfilm. You can see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website; he has worked as a cinematographer in addition to directing recently. This short is a small segment cut from the feature-length doc film The Blood is at the Doorstep, which premiered at the 2017 SXSW Film Festival. Follow Mothers for Justice United.