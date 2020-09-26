Watch: Nancy Meyers' 'Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish)' from Netflix

"I need to see my family in person, and not on a screen!" Netflix has debuted a homemade comedy sequel to the Father of the Bride movies. This one is titled Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish), since it's not really a full-length feature film - and you can watch it for free below. This 30-min short was made entirely on Zoom and is presented as a family get-together with everyone – there's a big surprise, too. The entire family from the two movies is back: Steven Martin, Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Kieran Culkin, George Newbern, and Martin Short. Plus there's an appearance by Florence Pugh as baby Maggie all grown up, and Ben Platt playing Annie's son Georgie, and a few other special guests. This "sequel" is also crafted as a fundraising effort – to support the World Central Kitchen – they're providing meals for families impacted by the pandemic. Nancy Meyers wrote and directed this short, and it's all a bit cheesy, but it's still a fun watch. With pandemic jokes galore, Steve Martin as lovable father George Banks, and plenty of laughs.

Here's the full short film (+ a trailer) for Nancy Meyers' Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish), on YouTube:

Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish) can be watched (for free!) only on Netflix's YouTube and/or Facebook pages.

The Banks family is back for a very special event! The Banks Family reunites 25 years later for a very special event to benefit World Central Kitchen. Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish) is both written and directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Nancy Meyers, director of the films The Parent Trap, What Women Want, Something's Gotta Give, The Holiday, It's Complicated, and The Intern previously. She is also the screenwriter for the original Father of the Bride and Father of the Bride Part II, as well as The Parent Trap, Something's Gotta Give, and plenty of other films. Produced by Adam Nicely. Nancy Meyers is a longtime supporter of World Central Kitchen and the inspiration for this project was to raise awareness and support for the organization. Founded by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen is working to provide meals for kids and families impacted by COVID-19. Additional information can be found on their website. Thoughts?