Watch: Neo-Noir Sci-Fi Thriller Short Film 'Droid' by Daniel Mattei

"Does it think like you, or does it think it's you?" This is another fantastic example of no-budget, homemade filmmaking and how much anyone can pull off with almost nothing to work with (besides an idea / script). Droid is a new sci-fi thriller 5-minute short made by filmmaker Daniel Mattei - we previously featured his excellent horror short 404 a few years ago. Droid was made entirely in quarantine by Mattei during the pandemic summer. The tone is neo-noir, in the style of films like Blade Runner, about lifelike androids that are so realistic people have decided to clone themselves and let them do all the work. More questions: "A droid that thinks like you seems harmless enough, but a droid that thinks it is you is a bit more complicated. Can A.I. be programmed to be moral? Or is it survival of the fittest, man vs machine?" The short film stars Daniel Mattei, Grace Mattei, and Daniel Schwab. It's a fun little exercise in low-key sci-fi storytelling.

Thanks to Daniel for the tip on this. Description via YouTube: "It’s 2032 in Los Angeles California. Droids have been legally given the right to bear the likeness of humans, and the decision has brought on debates and unrest. However, many have taken advantage of the order, by cloning themselves for productivity and ease of life. Who needs to work when your droid can do it for you? When Kurt (Daniel Mattei) brings home his own droid, Heather (Grace Mattei) immediately doesn’t like the idea, but Kurt promises that this Droid will make life easy, and after a brain sync, this droid will even think like him." Droid is written, directed, shot, edited, produced by American filmmaker Daniel Mattei - follow him @mattedt or visit his Vimeo. He also made the horror short 404 previously. Mattei made this entire short while under lockdown during the 2020 pandemic. For more info on the film, head to YouTube. To see more short films, click here. Thoughts?