Watch: Old Men Fight in Amusing Animated 'Second to None' Short

How far would you go to make sure you're always on top? This amusing short film titled Second to None explores the themes of ambition and dominance. Frederick Butterfield is determined to be the oldest man alive. The only thing standing in his way is his twin brother Herman, who is older by a mere minute. Their lifelong sibling rivalry culminates with a deadly competition. Get ready for a good laugh. Made by the Irish filmmaker Vincent Gallagher, this animated short is a fairly quick watch and entirely worth your time. The ending will leave you with a sly smirk. Starring Morgan C. Jones as the voice of Frederick Butterfield. Not only is the animation itself quite unique, especially the quirky old dudes character design, but the story itself is absurd and dark but still so much fun. It's obvious that trying to take out others only leads to self-harm, but mostly this is just an enjoyable animated story about two old dudes battling it out to be the oldest.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for premiering this. Description from Vimeo: "When Fredericks twin brother becomes the world's oldest man by a mere minute, Frederick finally sees his chance to take first place, by whatever means necessary." Second to None is both written and directed by Irish filmmaker Vincent Gallagher, who also directed the feature film Leave to Remain and a few other shorts previously. Produced by Damian Farrell. Featuring music by the UK band St. Francis Hotel. Gallagher explains his inspiration to Vimeo: "I had been thinking about doing a film on the theme of ambition. Around the same time, I read an article about Jiroemon Kimura becoming the world's oldest living man. It struck me that this was the first time he had been put in the spotlight and that someone was also be keeping score so to speak." For even more info on the short, visit Vimeo or the film's official website. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?