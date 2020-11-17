WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Outstanding Animated Short Film 'Last Round' About Siblings

November 17, 2020
Boxing and piano go together like… wait, they don't go together at all. Well, now they do! Let's get ready to inspireeee. Last Round is a fantastic animated short film made by a group of five student filmmakers at the Ecole Georges Méliès animation school outside of Paris. The story follows a promising young boxer who is fighting to help fund his little sister's future - she is a piano prodigy. A heartwarming tale of fighting, literally, for your family. We've featured a few films made at the Georges Méliès school before (check out Witness) and this is one of their best. The artwork is gorgeous, not only the backgrounds but the character design as well, along with a lovely score. And it's another film made without any dialogue yet it doesn't need any to convey so many emotions. The final fight cutting between him & her is phenomenal - perfectly edited.

Thanks to Stash Magazine for the tip on this short film. Brief description from Vimeo: "In a Parisian suburb, a promising young boxer must find a way to finance the future of his little sister, a piano prodigy." Another Round, originally known as Dernier Round in French, is directed by a group of student filmmakers studying at the animation / VFX filmmaking school located near Paris called Ecole Georges Méliès (follow them @EGeorgesMelies). It's made by: Anatole Bournique, Maëva Chaulvet, Katia Hochstetter, Nicolas Jaffré, and Thaïs Mercier. They completed the project last year (in 2019). Featuring music by Augustin Saldjian (Tempo Studio), including vocals by Dona Sévène on the final song. For more info on the project, visit the film's Vimeo or the Ecole Georges Méliès' official website. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?

