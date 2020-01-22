Watch: Outstanding 'Kenobi' Star Wars Fan Film Starring Jamie Costa

"The Empire doesn't know we're here. And they never will." While we wait for the official Obi-Wan Kenobi series Lucasfilm is developing (despite rumors it was scrapped, it is still in the works) there's an outstanding fan film to watch. Kenobi is a beautifully realized 18-minute short about Ben Kenobi living on Tatooine. Similar to the upcoming series, the film is about Ben protecting Luke when he's young, living in the desert watching over him from afar. Jamie Costa stars as Kenobi, with a cast including Tommy Snider as Owen Lars, Maxine Phoenix as Beru, Audie Rick as Luke, and James Arnold Taylor as Captain Leegus. This short has a lovely score, some great FX, and a fantastic performance by Costa. Highly recommend watching.

Thanks to Kottke for the tip on this one. Original description from YouTube: "A short fan film about the life of Obi-Wan Kenobi on the planet of Tatooine." Kenobi is directed by filmmaker Jason Satterlund - visit his official website to see more his work and films. The screenplay is by Jamie Costa & Jason Satterlund and Rob Harmon; based on a story by Rob Harmon. "This is a fan film with no official affiliation to Lucasfilm / Disney. Please enjoy our love letter to Star Wars. And may the force be with you ALWAYS!" Produced by James McLean & Jamie Costa. Featuring cinematography by Jac Cheairs, plus original music by Andrew Gerlicher. For more info + credits on the film, visit its YouTube page. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?