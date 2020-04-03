Watch: Outstanding Short 'Rebooted' About an Out-of-Work Skeleton

Oh my bones! This is instantly one of my favorite animated short films I've ever seen. Seriously. Rebooted is a live-action + stop-motion animation hybrid short film made by Australian filmmaker Michael Shanks (not the one from Stargate). The 12-minute film stars an adorable stop-motion animated skeleton, pretty much straight out of Ray Harryhausen's films. Now out of work as an "out-of-date special effect", Phil the skeleton takes drastic measures when he learns the film for which he was created is being rebooted without him. Starring Phil, the skeleton, "as himself", along with Glen Hunwick and Peter Paltos. I really love everything about this. Not only does the stop-motion animation blend perfectly into the real world footage, but it looks and feels authentic, it's all so perfectly animated and realized. And beyond that, the story of this funny skeleton guy (and all the other special effect friends he meets) is so charming. Enjoy this short below.

And for fun, here's the original skeleton fight from Jason and the Argonauts that is being referenced in this:

Thanks to GeekTyrant for the tip on this. Description from YouTube: "It's not easy for a movie-star to age - especially when you're a stop motion animated skeleton monster. Phil, once a terrifying villain of the silver-screen, struggles to find work in modern Hollywood due to being an out-of-date special effect." Rebooted is written & directed by Australian filmmaker Michael Shanks - follow him @timtimfed or visit his prod. company's website Late Night Films. Supported by Screen Australia, and YouTube through the Skip Ahead Initiative. Produced by Chris Hocking & Nicholas Colla. Featuring two cinematographers: Gerald Thompson (for animation), and Max Walter (for live-action). With music by Michael Shanks. This originally premiered last year at the Austin Film Festival, and won Best Australian Short Animation at the Flickerfest Short Film Fest. For more info on the film, visit its official website or YouTube. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?