Watch: Outstandingly Creative Dutch Animated Short 'Bloeistraat 11'

This short film originally premiered in 2018, and won the Best Short Film award at the Annecy Film Festival that year. After two years it's finally online and I am more than happy to share it! One of the best and most creative animated shorts I've ever seen. Bloeistraat 11 (which translates to Bloomstreet 11 in English) is made by Dutch filmmaker Nienke Deutz based in Rotterdam. The film is about best friends spending their last summer holiday of childhood amusing themselves around the house. As summer progresses their bodies start to morph and shift and an awkwardness descends on their friendship. Puberty seems determined to interrupt their bond. I absolutely love the visual style of this - using transparent sheeting to animate the characters interacting with a stop-motion-esque tiny set. A one-of-a-kind film - the story and the technique.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this short. Original description from Vimeo: "Inseparable best friends spend their last summer holiday of childhood amusing themselves around the house. As summer progresses, their bodies start to morph and shift, and an awkwardness descends on their friendship. Puberty seems determined to interrupt their bond." Bloeistraat 11 is both written and directed by Dutch animation filmmaker Nienke Deutz - you can see more of her work on Vimeo or visit her official website. Produced by Annemie Degryse of Lunanime. Featuring cinematography by Steven Frederickx, and music by Frederik Van De Moortel. This premiered at the 2018 Nederlands Film Festival, and won Best Short Film at Annecy that year. For more info on the short, visit Vimeo or Deutz's website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?