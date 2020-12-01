Watch: 'Patty Are You Bringing Weed in from Jamaica?' Short Doc

"You wouldn't have believed how strong this stuff was." There's nothing like a good story. This short film is an animated documentary made by filmmaker Matthew Salton, who spent over two years creating this entirely on his own - recording then preparing then animating then editing the 9-minute film. In 1968 Patty was a flight attendant, who realized she could smuggle prime pot in from Jamaica with relative ease, given her line of work. She is 77 years old now, and this is her version of what happened. Amazing. After playing at numerous film festivals, Patty Are You Bringing Weed in from Jamaica? is now available to watch online. And boy is it a wild story. Definitely makes me want to try some of that special white feathery ganja.

Short description from Vimeo: "In 1968, a young flight attendant bought 900 lbs of marijuana in Jamaica and tried to smuggle it out. This leads to unexpected consequences." Patty Are You Bringing Weed in from Jamaica? is a short film written, directed, produced, and animated by filmmaker Matthew Salton - you can see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website or follow him on IG @matthewrsalton. Salton says that this took him "about 2.5 years of illustrating and tracing and coloring and editing" to make in his own spare time. Featuring music by Harrison Salton.