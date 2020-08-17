Watch: Perfectly Accurate 'How To Make A Blockbuster Movie Trailer'

"BIG VFX SHOT with BWAAA" The best movie-themed video going around the internet this past weekend is this one - How To Make A Blockbuster Movie Trailer. It's a comedy video made by the duo known as "Auralnauts" (check their YouTube) and it mocks modern movie trailers by showing exactly how they're structured and what they sound like. And it couldn't be more accurate. Really, truly. This is how every single blockbuster movie trailer plays these days! There's even some amusing dialogue that they made up just for it. Even filmmaker Brad Bird wrote that this video "is hilariously on the money." Indeed it is. I'm sure all the movie studios have "data" & "research" telling them this is how they must cut trailers to interest the most people. Ughhhh. This line made me laugh out loud: "I don't think I'm the one… I'm not the person who can stop this thing…" "You are that person. Now take my hand! Run!!" Haha so good. Watch the "trailer" below.

Thanks to Twitter for the tip on this. Original description from YouTube: "We provide you with the winning formula that turns any trailer into the blockbuster smash hit of the season it was meant to be." This video is made by Auralnauts (follow them on Twitter or visit their website), a comedy group that makes "comedies out of things that weren't comedies." Auralnauts is made up of Craven Moorhaus and Zak Koonce - they also host a podcast and do funny things to make people laugh. A better description from their YouTube: "We change the dialogue in movies to turn them into comedies. We change dialogue in commercials to turn them into dark glimpses into dystopian futures. We count how many people were murdered by popular movie stars. We write music. We basically do whatever we want and hope you enjoy it, because thinking too hard about what people want tends to ruin the creative process." Watch more real movie trailers here. Good fun?