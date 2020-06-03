Watch: Poetic Animated Short 'Singularity (after Stephen Hawking)'

"For every atom belonging to me as good belongs to you. Remember?" It's important to often take a break from the chaos of the world and to try to achieve calmness for just a few minutes. Sometimes poetry can help. Singularity (after Stephen Hawking) is a lovely 4-minute animated short film that will give you that momentary relief and rekindle the optimism that is missing nowadays. It's based on a poem by Marie Howe. As Maria Popova explains, it is "a stunning meditation on the interconnectedness of belonging across space and time, across selves and species, across the myriad artificial unbelongings we have manufactured as we have drifted further and further from our elemental nature." She adds that, "its closing line is an invocation, an incantation, ending with a timeless word of staggering resonance today: home." View below.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this one. Brief description from Maria Popova's Brain Pickings: "It is with exuberant joy and gratitude that I share, as a special taste of the 2020 Universe in Verse, this symphony of beauty and perspective, over which so many talented women have labored with so much heart and generosity of spirit." Singularity (after Stephen Hawking) is made by the creative production agency SALT Project - visit their website to see more of their work. Created by Maria Popova of Brain Pickings for the Universe in Verse 2020 event. Based on a poem by Marie Howe - full text and context here. Illustrated by paper collage artist Elena Skoreyko Wagner, and featuring original music from the heroic cellist Zoë Keating. For more info on this short film, visit Brain Pickings. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?