Watch: Powerful 'How to Float' Short Film About Anxiety & Depression

Don't worry, be happy. Time for some wholesome visual storytelling that might be helpful to some of you. How to Float is a gorgeous animated short film that tries to "to tackle the complex subject of anxiety and depression" by following a hero "swept away in a lonely sea of worry" as she goes out in a city that looks a lot like Lisbon, Portugal. It's designed and animated by the animation house Good Form Studio located in Toronto, Canada. "Based on the story and scope of the project, we chose to tackle the animation using a 2D illustration style and animation heavily inspired by the suprematism art movement. In conjunction with our 2D approach, we used 3D techniques throughout the animation to help give the film depth." This is one of those fully experiential shorts you're supposed to just get lost in, and let it affect you in its own subtle ways.

Thanks to Stash Magazine for the tip on this. Original description from Vimeo: "Our hero begins her day like any other, but soon finds herself swept away in a lonely sea of worry and her own worst thoughts. The Good Form team took a break from our regularly scheduled programming to try to tackle the complex subject of anxiety and depression through a short animated film." The short is based on a script by video producer Alix Ablaza. "We did our best to create an animation that was honest to the hero character as opposed to assuming what everyone in the world feels." Inspired by Portuguese artist Nadir Afonso for the visual style. For more info, visit Stash or Good Form.