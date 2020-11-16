Watch: Promo Trailer for 'The World of Wong Kar Wai' Retrospective

"Love is all a matter of timing." Ain't that the truth… Janus Films has unveiled an official trailer for the retrospective series kicking off this fall officially titled The World of Wong Kar Wai, featuring seven of his finest films restored in glorious 4K. "Films you'll love for 10,000 years, the cinema of Wong Kar Wai is steeped in sensual colors, groundbreaking editing, and heart-wrenching drama. Janus Films is proud to present a touring retrospective that includes brand-new restorations of seven of the master's most dazzling films, including the US premiere of Chungking Express (1994) and the world premiere of newly restored films As Tears Go By (1988), Days of Being Wild (1990), Fallen Angels (1995), Happy Together (1997), a director's cut of The Hand (2004), and on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, a newly restored In the Mood for Love (2000)." Most film fans are familiar with his films already, but if you haven't seen all of them yet, this is the perfect opportunity to catch up with his greatest hits. Each one is worth a watch. The retrospective debuts at Film at Lincoln Center in NYC this month, to be followed by a nationwide tour.

Here's the promo trailer (+ poster) for Janus Films' The World of Wong Kar Wai, direct from Vimeo:

The best WKW introduction from Film at Lincoln Center: "Contemporary cinema’s supreme rhapsodist of romantic longing, Wong Kar Wai makes mesmerizing mood pieces that swirl around themes of time, dislocation, and the yearning for human connection. Ever since exploding onto the international scene in 1994 with his third feature, Chungking Express—an art-house sensation that would become one of the defining works of the Hong Kong New Wave—Wong has been refining his signature style, marked by woozy, hallucinatory visuals (often shot in sumptuous color by [his] frequent cinematographer Christopher Doyle); the indelible use of pop music; and elliptical editing that evokes the impressionistic haze of memory. Though he's renowned for his sublime studies of love and its absence, Wong's small but exquisite filmography encompasses idiosyncratic forays into science fiction, crime thrillers, and the martial arts epic, all infused with his trademark motifs and swooning style." The World of Wong Kar Wai is a retrospective series featuring 4K restorations of 7 of Wong's films: The Hand, In the Mood for Love, Happy Together, Fallen Angels, Chungking Express, Days of Being Wild, and As Tears Go By. The full retrospective begins screening at the Lincoln Center in NYC on November 25th, with a nationwide tour (in "virtual cinemas") starting on December 11th this fall. For more info, visit FilmLinc or Janus Films. Which is your favorite?