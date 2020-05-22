Watch: Psychedelic Animated Short Film 'Coyote' by Lorenz Wunderle

Don't let grief get the best of you, it can consume good people. This radical animated short definitely isn't for kids. Coyote is an animated short made by the Swiss filmmaker Lorenz Wunderle and the animation studio YK Animation based in Bern. The film's story is about a coyote tormented by fear, anger, and grief after his entire family is killed by wolves. "Besides grief and delusion, evil takes up more and more space." Lorenz explains he was inspired "by so much TV animation, movies or comics from my past", mainly Ghost in the Shell, when he first realized animation could also be violent and not only for kids. Not everyone will enjoy this short, but that doesn't matter, it's a story he wants to tell in this way. And we're happy to feature shorts that are this ambitious and impressive - in style and substance. Just watch out - it's gory and violent.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this short. Brief description from Vimeo: "A coyote loses his wife and children from an attack of wolfs. Anguished from human emotions he‘s trying to process the experience. Besides grief and delusion, evil takes up more and more space." Coyote is written and directed by filmmaker Lorenz Wunderle - see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his blog. Produced by Ramon Schoch, Lukas Pulver. Developed at YK Animation Studio - a small animation studio based in Bern, Switzerland. Follow them @YKAnimation, too. "My interest was to create a character who is getting pushed aggressively into a corner that he can only break out from with violence. So his violent action in the story should be a cathartic moment." For more info on the short, visit Directors Notes or the film's Vimeo. For more shorts, click here.